Gina Alajar opens up about past drug use during early acting years

Veteran actress Gina Alajar revealed that she became addicted to illegal drugs in her mid-20s while already married with children.

In an interview with Luchi Cruz-Valdes on August 8, Alajar admitted she experienced what is often called the “child actor syndrome,” where some actors who start young end up leading dysfunctional lives.

“There was a part of my life like that,” she said, recalling how she was introduced to marijuana before eventually trying shabu. She explained she used drugs to stay awake during long tapings that sometimes lasted up to 72 hours, leading to hallucinations from lack of sleep.

Alajar said she decided to quit after a turning point in her marriage and personal life. She left home with her children to cut ties with the person she had been using drugs with. She did not name the individual.

Gina Alajar was formerly married to actor Michael De Mesa, with whom she has three children — Ryan, Geoff, and AJ Eigenmann — who are also in show business.