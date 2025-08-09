Gilas Beats Iraq, Books Place in FIBA Asia Cup Playoffs

Dwight Ramos delivered a stellar performance to help Gilas Pilipinas defeat Iraq, 66-57, earning the team its first win in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 and securing a place in the playoffs. The match took place Saturday at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, wrapping up the group phase.

The game was tight early, with both teams locked at 33-all by halftime. But Gilas held its composure and pulled away in the second half against the 92nd-ranked Iraq squad.

The victory placed the Philippines third in Group D with a 1-2 record, setting up a playoff match against the second placer in Group C, which includes China, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and India.

Ramos spearheaded the win with 21 points, including three three-pointers, providing the spark Gilas needed to advance.