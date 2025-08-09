Latest NewsEntertainmentNews

Esnyr Ranollo clarifies he doesn’t have multiple personality disorder

Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 3rd Big Placer Esnyr Ranollo addressed assumptions that he might have multiple personality disorder after portraying numerous characters in his online content.

In a recent vlog episode with broadcast journalist Karen Davila, Esnyr revealed that he plays 16 different characters in his videos, which are popular for recreating nostalgic high school scenes.

“Actually puwede na akong magtayo ng isang buong barangay [na] puro characters ko lahat,” he joked. When asked by Karen if he might be “slightly psychotic,” Esnyr responded that someone had once diagnosed him online with multiple personality disorder, but clarified, “Wala po akong gano’ng background. I am healthy po… I just love portraying [characters].”

Multiple personality disorder, now referred to as dissociative identity disorder (DID), is a mental health condition where a person has two or more distinct personalities. Among Esnyr’s well-known roles are “Precious,” “Ma’am Castro,” “Charlotte,” “Balong,” and “Andrei.”

