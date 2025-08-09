DMW to Open Migrant Workers Office in Nigeria for 7,000 Filipinos

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is intensifying efforts to document overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in West Africa, with plans to open a Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Abuja, Nigeria.

A delegation led by DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac will visit Nigeria and Liberia until August 19, 2025, to strengthen bilateral labor relations and directly engage with Filipino communities. This mission follows directives from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Secretary Cacdac stressed that while the DMW does not actively promote overseas employment, it prioritizes the protection of OFWs—especially through safe and ethical recruitment, ensuring they are documented and safeguarded.

The planned MWO in Abuja will serve about 6,000 OFWs in Nigeria and 150 in Liberia, providing faster access to legal, medical, financial, and humanitarian assistance via the AKSYON Fund. Services will also extend to seafarers affected by piracy and undocumented OFWs under third-country hiring.

Currently, the DMW’s presence in Northern Africa is through its MWO in Rabat, Morocco, which covers several other countries. The Abuja office will expand coverage to an estimated 7,000 Filipinos across West Africa.