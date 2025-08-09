Castro Denies Claim VP Duterte Went to Kuwait Without Travel Authority

Palace press officer Undersecretary Claire Castro clarified she never stated that Vice President Sara Duterte traveled to Kuwait without a travel authority. In an interview on Saturday, Castro explained that she only told reporters they had no information about the vice president’s whereabouts when asked about her supposed trip.

Castro stressed that her remarks were misinterpreted and urged those asking Duterte to be accurate so as not to spread misinformation. She pointed out that Duterte admitted she had not seen the Palace briefing but still accused the Office of the President of “political scapegoating” over an alleged unauthorized trip.

The Palace official maintained that Duterte should have first listened to the actual statement before making accusations. When asked whether Duterte had requested a travel authority to Kuwait, Castro declined to confirm, suggesting reporters “wait and see” if the vice president would travel in August.

Castro also said the Office of the President is open to issuing a travel authority should Duterte request one, adding that restricting such travel would only prompt accusations of dictatorship.