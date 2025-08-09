19 NCR DOH Hospitals Open Fast Lanes for Leptospirosis Cases

The Department of Health (DOH) announced that 19 of its hospitals in the National Capital Region have opened dedicated “fast lanes” for leptospirosis patients to ensure quicker diagnosis and treatment.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection spread through water contaminated by the urine of infected animals, often after exposure to floodwaters. Patients visiting these fast lanes will be assessed for possible admission and evaluated for the appropriate use of the antibiotic doxycycline.

The list of hospitals includes major facilities in Manila, Caloocan, Las Piñas, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Pasig, Quezon City, and Valenzuela. Among them are San Lazaro Hospital, East Avenue Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, and Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

The DOH urged anyone who has been submerged in floodwaters or mud to seek medical consultation immediately. From June 8 to August 7, the agency recorded 2,396 leptospirosis cases nationwide.