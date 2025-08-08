Suspected underwater drone found by fishermen off Pangasinan

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced Friday that fishermen off Bolinao, Pangasinan recovered a suspected underwater drone.

PCG West Philippine Sea spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said the device was discovered about 149 nautical miles northwest of Bolinao on August 6, 2025.

“Fishermen observed a floating orange object believed to be an underwater drone while fishing in the area,” Tarriela said.

The fishermen reported the find to the Coast Guard Substation in Infanta and provided a notarized affidavit detailing the incident.

According to Tarriela, the drone measures approximately 160 centimeters long, 20 inches wide, and weighs about 100 kilograms.

The suspected underwater drone has been handed over to authorities for further investigation.

Since May, at least six similar drones have been found in Philippine waters.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad of the Philippine Navy indicated a 55 to 80 percent chance the drones were deployed by China, noting many components were Chinese-made.

National Security Council spokesperson Jonathan Malaya called the discoveries “alarming,” noting their intelligence-gathering purpose.

“So this really shows the extent of the operations in the Philippines. We have arrested several, more than 10 agents, Chinese agents in the Philippines, doing different types of espionage activities. And now we have this equipment being used also for intelligence,” he added.