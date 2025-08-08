OWWA announces new batch of scholarship qualifiers

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) has released the list of students qualified for its scholarship programs for the upcoming school year.

A total of 1,000 students qualified under the Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP), while 20 students made it to the top qualifiers list for the Congressional Migrant Workers Scholarship Program (CMWSP). All are OFW dependents.

The EDSP provides financial assistance ranging from Php 20,000 to Php 60,000 per school year to eligible students. Meanwhile, the CMWSP grants up to Php 60,000 annually for the full duration of a four- to five-year bachelor’s degree, both applicable to students enrolled in colleges and universities across the Philippines.

In Facebook post, OWWA congratulated the scholarship recipients and highlighted that their achievement brings hope to the entire OFW community.

“Isang malaking hakbang ito tungo sa katuparan ng inyong mga pangarap—tagumpay ninyo ay tagumpay ng inyong pamilya at ng buong pamilyang OFW!” the agency said.

To see the complete list of qualifiers, you may visit the link, provided by OWWA.