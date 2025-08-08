Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos urges faster digitalization to keep up with neighboring countries

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the need for the Philippines to accelerate its digitalization efforts to remain competitive with neighboring countries.

In Part 3 of the third episode of the “PBBM Podcast: Sa Likod ng SONA” aired Thursday, Marcos said that outdated manual processes in government transactions are no longer effective and should be replaced with digital platforms such as the eGov Super App.

“It takes three days, because you think your document is finished, they say, ‘Oh, no, there’s still something missing. Go there.’ Then the fixer comes to you. Ay nako, the whole experience, the whole bad experience. So, that cannot – that doesn’t work anymore,” said Marcos.

The President cited the digital advancements of countries like China, Singapore, and South Korea, saying the Philippines must reach similar levels to compete globally.

Marcos also stressed the importance of digital literacy in education, calling it a necessity for children to learn how to use computers and access the internet. “It’s not an option anymore,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the development of the eGov Super App, noting that user-friendliness was a priority in its design.

“While the code was still being written, I kept saying—simplify, simplify. It needs to be very easy,” he said. Marcos pointed out that with 89 million Filipino Facebook users, the eGov App should be just as easy to use.

The eGov Super App was highlighted in Marcos’ 2025 State of the Nation Address as a central part of his administration’s push to streamline government services. He earlier vowed that transactions made through the app and the eGovPH Serbisyo Hub would be free from corruption.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo23 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 28 1

Putin says UAE possible venue for meeting with Trump

2 mins ago
20250314 initial appearance duterte

Duterte Legal Team Seeks Disqualification of ICC Prosecutor Over Conflict of Interest

7 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 26 1

Marcos urges stronger global role to uphold rules-based order amid SCS tensions

7 hours ago
528806851 759581250363964 2757940443827080700 n

First Lady Liza Marcos Visits Filipino Children Undergoing Liver Transplants in India

7 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button