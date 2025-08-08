Marcos urges faster digitalization to keep up with neighboring countries

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. emphasized the need for the Philippines to accelerate its digitalization efforts to remain competitive with neighboring countries.

In Part 3 of the third episode of the “PBBM Podcast: Sa Likod ng SONA” aired Thursday, Marcos said that outdated manual processes in government transactions are no longer effective and should be replaced with digital platforms such as the eGov Super App.

“It takes three days, because you think your document is finished, they say, ‘Oh, no, there’s still something missing. Go there.’ Then the fixer comes to you. Ay nako, the whole experience, the whole bad experience. So, that cannot – that doesn’t work anymore,” said Marcos.

The President cited the digital advancements of countries like China, Singapore, and South Korea, saying the Philippines must reach similar levels to compete globally.

Marcos also stressed the importance of digital literacy in education, calling it a necessity for children to learn how to use computers and access the internet. “It’s not an option anymore,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction with the development of the eGov Super App, noting that user-friendliness was a priority in its design.

“While the code was still being written, I kept saying—simplify, simplify. It needs to be very easy,” he said. Marcos pointed out that with 89 million Filipino Facebook users, the eGov App should be just as easy to use.

The eGov Super App was highlighted in Marcos’ 2025 State of the Nation Address as a central part of his administration’s push to streamline government services. He earlier vowed that transactions made through the app and the eGovPH Serbisyo Hub would be free from corruption.