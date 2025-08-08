Marcos: SC ruling on VP Duterte’s impeachment is procedural, not on merits

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Friday clarified that the Supreme Court’s decision declaring the impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional was based on a procedural issue, not on the merits of the case.

“We have to make very, very clear to everyone that the Supreme Court decision does not have any bearing on the rightness or wrongness of the merits of the impeachment case. They’re not saying that there was no wrongdoing,” Marcos said.

“Neither are they saying there was wrongdoing. All they’re saying is you did not handle it properly. That’s it,” he added.

Marcos also emphasized that he had no involvement in the impeachment process against Duterte, his running mate in the 2022 elections. He noted that as an impeachable official himself, he cannot intervene in such matters.

“I keep telling you, the Executive has no role in this. The President has no role. I’m an impeachable officer. I cannot involve myself in any of this. So, it’s really the Supreme Court, the Senate, and the House,” he said.

The Senate earlier voted to archive the articles of impeachment against Duterte following the Supreme Court’s ruling that declared her impeachment unconstitutional.

The Court ruled that the complaint was barred by the one-year filing period under Article XI, Section 3(5) of the Constitution and found that the articles violated Duterte’s right to due process.

Duterte, for her part, urged respect for the Senate’s decision.