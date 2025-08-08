Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos hopes China will give PH notice on rocket launches

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo36 mins ago

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he hopes China will inform the Philippines in advance when launching rockets so local authorities can monitor any falling debris.

Speaking to the Philippine media delegation in India, Marcos said the Philippines could recover debris from the sea and return it to China if given prior notice.

He added that Beijing did not commit any violations in connection with its recent rocket launch near Palawan, and recalled telling Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Philippines has no interest in China’s rockets.

The statement comes after concerns were raised over the launch of China’s Long March-12 rocket, which was seen over Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, last Monday. Residents reported hearing explosions and feeling the ground shake as a fiery object crossed the sky.

According to Chinese state media, the Long March-12 rocket successfully placed a group of internet satellites into orbit after launching Monday night from a commercial spacecraft site in Hainan province.

