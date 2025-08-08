Lapid backs archiving of Duterte impeachment case but urges her to address allegations

Sen. Lito Lapid voted in favor of archiving the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte but maintained that she should still answer the accusations raised against her in the House of Representatives.

When casting his “yes” vote on the Senate floor, Lapid gave a brief explanation: “Mr. President, I respect and honor the Supreme Court. My vote is yes,” he told Senate President Francis Escudero in Filipino.

“The Senate’s decision to archive the impeachment case against VP Duterte does not imply guilt or innocence. It is still better that she be heard and given the opportunity to explain her side regarding the allegations made by the House of Representatives,” Lapid said.

The House impeachment complaint, signed by 215 lawmakers and transmitted to the Senate on February 5, included allegations that Duterte misused multimillion-peso confidential funds during her tenure as vice president and concurrently as secretary of education.

The Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, convened on June 10 and issued summons to the parties involved. However, just days before the opening of the 20th Congress on July 28, the Supreme Court ruled the complaint unconstitutional for violating the one-year ban on filing impeachment cases.

The House has since filed a motion for reconsideration before the high court.

“Should the Supreme Court grant the House’s motion for reconsideration, the Senate stands ready to resume the impeachment proceedings against the Vice President,” Lapid said.

He added that debating whether to continue the trial now would be pointless, as it would run counter to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Lapid concluded by appealing for peace and unity, saying the country should focus on addressing more urgent issues affecting the Filipino people.