Hontiveros flags SEC unregistered GSIS investment in online gambling firm

Senator Risa Hontiveros said the Government Service Insurance System’s (GSIS) P1-billion investment in an online gambling platform was not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) at the time of the transaction.

“Napag-alaman naming hindi rehistrado sa SEC ‘yung mga shares sa petsang nagkaroon ng kasunduan at binili ‘yan,” Hontiveros told GMA Integrated News’ Unang Balita.

Her statement came after GSIS defended the investment, saying its social insurance fund “remains strong, secure, and actuarially sound.”

The agency reported total assets of P1.88 trillion and a net operating income of P76.82 billion as of June, a 31% increase from the same period last year. It also said it has maintained a five-year average return on investments of 6.75%.

Hontiveros, however, cited a Commission on Audit warning that such investments could endanger the actuarial life of GSIS or the pension funds of government employees.

“Mismong ang Commission on Audit ang nagbabala na sa ganiyang mga investment ng GSIS, in fact, nanganganib ‘yung actuarial life ng GSIS o ng pension funds ng ating mga government employees,” she added.

The senator said she looks forward to GSIS’ cooperation in a planned Senate inquiry into the matter. She first raised the issue in a privilege speech on Tuesday.

Hontiveros also said she has filed a bill seeking strict regulation of online gambling, including provisions banning e-wallet and super app links to gambling platforms, and prohibiting advertising of online gambling on all media and in public spaces.