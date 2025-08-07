Scam offering discounts on traffic fines busted in Dubai

Dubai Police have arrested a group behind a scam that falsely advertised large discounts on traffic fines through social media platforms.

Authorities said the suspects lured victims by offering big discounts, from 30 percent to 70 percent, claiming the payments could be processed through unofficial methods.

But instead of giving a real discount, the scammers asked for the full fine amount in cash, then used stolen credit card details to pay the fine through official systems.

Investigators revealed the scammers got these stolen card details through online fraud or by buying them from illegal sources. Once the fines were paid using the stolen cards and appeared cleared in the system, the suspects would pocket half the amount as their fee.

Dubai Police explained that this scam involves two crimes, namely stealing credit card information and using it to commit fraud. They also warned that anyone knowingly taking part in such deals could be held legally responsible as an accomplice.

Authorities emphasized that fines should only be paid through authorized platforms like the Dubai Police website, app, or kiosks. Residents are advised to report suspicious activities through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app or by calling 901.