Sara Duterte Urges Public to Respect Senate’s Decision on Impeachment Complaint

Vice President Sara Duterte has called on the public to honor the Senate’s decision to archive the articles of impeachment filed against her. Speaking to reporters a day after the vote, Duterte emphasized the importance of respecting the Senate’s role in the country’s democratic process. The impeachment complaint, which included allegations such as betrayal of public trust, constitutional violations, and corruption, was shelved after 19 senators voted in favor, while four opposed and one abstained.

Duterte said that the Senate’s majority decision should be followed and respected by all, regardless of differing opinions.

She described the Senate as a crucial institution in a democratic society, and emphasized that its decisions, especially when made by the majority, must be upheld. Following the ruling, the Vice President celebrated with her legal team and supporters who helped advocate for the dismissal of the case.

Despite the Senate’s ruling, Duterte acknowledged that her legal team remains on guard for any possible resurgence of the complaint in the coming years. She said that they are preparing for all potential legal scenarios, noting that impeachment attempts might be revived in 2026, 2027, or 2028. Her team also plans to respond to the House of Representatives’ motion for reconsideration, which was filed after the Supreme Court declared the impeachment complaint unconstitutional.

In a separate statement, Duterte refuted claims made by Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, who alleged that the Vice President traveled to Kuwait without proper authorization. Duterte denied the accusation, calling it fake news and urging government officials to refrain from spreading misinformation. She reiterated that all her travels were done with proper documentation and clearance.