Pinay mistaken as ‘suman’ vendor in Dubai; post draws laughs from netizens

A Filipino resident in Dubai drew laughs online after sharing a hilarious and all-too-relatable moment: she was mistaken for a ‘suman’ vendor while simply resting inside a mall with her grocery bags.

In a post on the “Food Trip UAE” Facebook group, a user named Arbi said she had just sat down to rest from carrying heavy shopping bags when a fellow Filipino approached her and asked, “Te may suman?”

“Nangyari na yung kinakatakutan ko… Umupo ako saglit sa may mall kasi nga ang bigat ng dala ko, tapos lumapit si Kabayan sakin…,” she wrote in her caption. “Kaya ayoko magbibitbit nyan eh.”

She was referring to the two plastic bags and one eco bag filled with snack items, as seen in the photo. Arbi clarified that the contents were chocolate bars she had purchased at a discounted price from a nearby supermarket.

Netizens were quick to relate with some saying they had been mistaken for vendors too, while others recalled being approached by people selling items in public places like metro and bus stations.

Some even jokingly asked if she also had balut, mani, or chicharon—items commonly sold by roaming vendors.

While the post was clearly shared in jest, it served as a timely reminder: selling goods in public spaces without a valid license is prohibited in the UAE. Authorities continue to warn the public against buying food or items from unregulated vendors due to potential health risks.

Under the UAE Food Safety Law, anyone caught selling unregulated food can be jailed for at least 3 months and/or fined up to AED 2 million.

As of writing, the post has gained 8.2K reactions, 270 comments, and 144 shares.