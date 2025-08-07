PH to buy more BrahMos missiles from India as deterrent amid regional tensions

The Philippines will procure additional BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India to boost the country’s defense capabilities, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

In an interview with Indian news outlet Firstpost, Marcos said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) needs more missile batteries in response to the security challenges in the region.

“I’ve spoken to the officers and men who operate the BrahMos system, and they say we need more,” Marcos said.

The President is in India for a five-day state visit from August 4 to 8.

He said he was thankful that the missiles have not been used so far but noted the military’s confidence in the system following training and demonstration exercises.

“From the demonstrations that they’ve seen, from the training that they’ve received both in India and in the Philippines, the practice runs that they’ve done, they seem terribly confident in the equipment,” he said.

While the procurement is not included in the Department of National Defense’s 2025 budget, Marcos said the government is already working on acquiring more units.

If Congress includes the procurement in the 2026 national budget, delivery could take place by 2028.

The President stressed that the move is part of the ongoing AFP modernization program and not a preparation for war.

“We are not gearing up for war. We are simply reacting to the challenges that we are facing,” he said.

The Philippines received its first BrahMos missile system in April 2024, becoming the first foreign buyer of the supersonic anti-ship missile developed by Indo-Russian firm BrahMos Aerospace. The second batch arrived in April 2025.

The government acquired three missile batteries worth P18.9 billion under the Philippine Navy’s Shore-Based Anti-Ship Missile Acquisition Project, which was conceptualized in 2017 and formalized in 2021.

The Philippine Army also plans to acquire BrahMos missiles under its Land-Based Missile System Acquisition Project, originally scheduled for 2023 but moved to 2027.

In 2024, the United States Army deployed its Typhon missile system to an undisclosed area in northern Luzon during joint military exercises with the Philippines.