Manny Villar Joins Bloomberg Billionaires’ Top 100 as Sole Filipino

Business tycoon and former senator Manuel “Manny” Villar Jr. has secured a spot in Bloomberg’s prestigious Billionaires Index, placing 99th among the world’s 500 wealthiest individuals. Villar is the only Filipino to break into the top 100, with an estimated net worth of $23.1 billion. His wealth increased by $617 million or 2.7% over the past year, largely driven by the continued growth of his property empire.

Villar’s vast real estate portfolio includes Vista Land & Lifescapes, Vistamalls, AllHome, and AllDay Marts—companies that span residential developments, retail malls, home improvement, and supermarket chains. His success in these sectors has helped elevate him to one of the most influential figures in Philippine business.

Meanwhile, fellow Filipino billionaire Enrique Razon Jr., known for his ventures in ports and casinos, ranked 239th on the list with a net worth of $12.3 billion. His wealth saw a significant boost of nearly $3 billion from the previous year, reflecting the ongoing strength of his international logistics and gaming operations.

Manny Villar, a former Senate president, is married to ex-senator Cynthia Villar and is the father of current senators Mark and Camille Villar. His presence on the Bloomberg list not only marks personal financial success but also highlights the influence of the Villar family in both business and politics in the Philippines.