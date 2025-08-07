Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Manager of Elias J TV Denies Romance Rumors: “I’m Not a Homewrecker”

Social media has been abuzz with rumors surrounding the relationship between Mindanao-based influencer Elias J TV (Elias Lintucan) and his manager, Beverly Labadlabad. Speculation began when affectionate photos of the two surfaced online, prompting netizens to question whether there was more than just a professional connection between them. Some online users went as far as suggesting that Elias’s wife had reason to be jealous.

In response to the growing controversy, Elias clarified that their closeness is purely work-related. Despite his statement, the rumors continued to swirl, and Beverly Labadlabad found herself at the center of online criticism and bullying. In a press conference held at Century Park Hotel Manila, Labadlabad, joined by her legal team led by Atty. Ferdinand Topacio and Atty. Ivan Patrick Ang, addressed the accusations directly.

Labadlabad denied any romantic involvement with Elias, describing their bond as one between siblings. She said that close communication is essential in a manager-talent relationship and emphasized that she treats Elias as a younger brother. She further dismissed allegations of being a “mang-aagaw” (homewrecker), firmly stating that she is a married woman and has no romantic interest in her talent.

Addressing reports that Elias’s wife, Abegail Cariquitan, has been feeling jealous since the photos emerged, Labadlabad shared that she tried to speak with her personally to explain that everything between her and Elias is strictly professional. She mentioned meeting Cariquitan in Cebu to clear things up but said tensions appeared to have worsened afterward. Labadlabad admitted that the busy schedule and public attention may have caused misunderstandings, but she remains focused on managing not just Elias, but their entire band.

