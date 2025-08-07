First Lady Liza Marcos Visits Filipino Children Undergoing Liver Transplants in India

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos recently visited young Filipino patients in India who are undergoing life-saving liver transplant surgeries at Apollo Hospital. She was joined by OWWA Administrator PY Caunan and Welfare Officer Jay Teves, with the visit highlighting the government’s continuing commitment to support Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families in critical moments.

Some of the children undergoing treatment are sons and daughters of OFWs who have long been working abroad to provide for their families. These parents, now facing one of the toughest challenges of their lives, are doing everything they can to fight for their children’s survival. During her visit, the First Lady met these brave families and expressed deep admiration for their strength and determination.

Describing her experience, the First Lady said what she witnessed was not just about medicine, but a powerful display of love, courage, and the will to live. She assured the families that they are not alone in their struggle. With the help of Apollo Hospital and the Philippine–India Chamber of Commerce, the government pledged continuous support for the children and their families throughout the medical process.

This visit symbolizes the government’s presence in every battle faced by Filipino families, especially OFWs. Through the leadership of the First Lady and the active support of agencies like OWWA, the Philippines remains committed to standing by its citizens—not just in words, but in concrete acts of compassion and care.