DMW vows to digitalize, adopt hybrid setup for future Serbisyo Caravans after overwhelming turnout in Dubai

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has vowed a more efficient and digitalized rollout of the OFW Serbisyo Caravan, after an overwhelming turnout in Dubai left some attendees unserved.

In a news release, Cacdac acknowledged the difficulties faced during the Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – OFW Serbisyo Caravan held at the Dubai World Trade Center on August 3, where close to 12,000 government transactions were recorded amid a surge of OFW attendees.

“We apologize to those who were not served on that day. But rest assured, we will be back in more ways than one—we will sharpen our digitalization efforts,” said Cacdac.

“We vow, na sa susunod na round, lalo na sa Dubai, we will have a hybrid part two, where processes are digitalized. And this will be the general trend for our future caravans starting sa pagbabalik natin sa Dubai,” he added.

Hybrid setup in the works

Following the incident, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is preparing to implement a hybrid service model in future caravans, one that integrates digital platforms with on-site services to reach more Filipinos.

Cacdac said that while digital transformation is key, the DMW recognizes that not all services can be conducted online, particularly those that require physical presence.

“While we pursue online solutions such as dataflow systems and partnerships with firms like VFS, we also recognize the indispensable role of in-person services, particularly for biometric-based processes like national ID registration and legal document issuance through the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO),” he explained.

Dataflow systems are being explored to fast-track applications by digitizing and verifying submitted documents online. Partnerships with firms such as VFS Global, which manages application and appointment systems for various government and visa services, are also part of the plan to streamline operations abroad.

Services in high demand

The one-day caravan in Dubai served a total of 5,928 Filipinos and completed 11,569 government transactions.

Among the most requested services included OWWA membership and renewal, E-card issuance, registration for the national ID through PSA, document requests, contribution payments to PhilHealth and SSS, and applications for MP2 savings under Pag-IBIG.

Due to the overwhelming number of e-Card requests, OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan announced that the OFW e-card printer used during the event will remain at the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, allowing Filipino residents to continue availing the service even after the caravan’s conclusion.