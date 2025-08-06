Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PHIVOLCS reports theft of equipment at San Jose Observation Station in Tarlac

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that valuable equipment was stolen from its San Jose Observation Station in Tarlac.

Among the stolen items is a Kinemetrics Q330HRS+ Quanterra digitizer worth about P1.144 million, which records and converts earthquake signals from seismic sensors. The station’s solar batteries and solar controller, valued at around P70,000, were also taken.

PHIVOLCS seismologists discovered the theft during routine maintenance when they found the seismic vault forcibly opened. However, the seismic sensor buried 20 meters underground was not stolen.

Ma. Antonia Bornas, PHIVOLCS Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division chief, said the theft likely occurred on the evening of July 28, with the last data transmission recorded at 8:19 p.m.

She noted that the stolen equipment contains little copper and its value lies mainly in its technology, which is imported from the United States.

This is the third theft incident at the station, with previous thefts involving solar panels in October and December 2024. The stolen panels have since been replaced.

The station currently lacks CCTV cameras due to power limitations, but PHIVOLCS is exploring ways to install security systems.

Under the Risk Reduction and Preparedness Equipment Protection Act, those caught stealing government disaster preparedness equipment face 12 to 15 years imprisonment or fines ranging from P1 million to P3 million.

PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol said the stolen equipment is vital for early warnings of volcanic activity and urged the public to help protect such assets.

The San Jose Observation Station, commissioned in February 2022, monitors volcanic and tectonic earthquakes beneath Mount Pinatubo.

PHIVOLCS urged anyone with information to contact them at (+632) 8426-1468 to 79 loc. 310 and 311.

