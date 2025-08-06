Palace: Marcos may be aware of lawmakers linked to anomalous infra projects

Malacañang said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. may already have knowledge of the lawmakers allegedly involved in irregular infrastructure projects, as earlier revealed by former Senator Panfilo Lacson.

In 2022, Lacson claimed that at least 67 lawmakers were either directly or indirectly acting as contractors for government-funded projects, giving them control over both funding and implementation.

This comes after Marcos, in his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28, flagged corruption and fund misuse in public infrastructure projects and vowed accountability.

“Baka nga po ‘yung nasa listahan ni Sen. Lacson, maaaring nasa listahan na rin ng Pangulo,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a media briefing with the Philippine press delegation during Marcos’ state visit to India.

The Palace welcomed Lacson’s exposé and urged others with similar information to come forward.

“’Yan po ay welcome dahil ’yan po rin ang hinihikayat ng ating Pangulo,” Castro said, emphasizing that such allegations must be backed with evidence and handled without premature judgment.

“Kung ito po ay maibubunyag ni Sen. Lacson at siya ay may mga pruweba po, welcome po yan sa Pangulo at sa administrasyon,” she added.