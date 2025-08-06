Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Palace: Marcos may be aware of lawmakers linked to anomalous infra projects

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo51 mins ago

Malacañang said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. may already have knowledge of the lawmakers allegedly involved in irregular infrastructure projects, as earlier revealed by former Senator Panfilo Lacson.

In 2022, Lacson claimed that at least 67 lawmakers were either directly or indirectly acting as contractors for government-funded projects, giving them control over both funding and implementation.

This comes after Marcos, in his fourth State of the Nation Address on July 28, flagged corruption and fund misuse in public infrastructure projects and vowed accountability.

“Baka nga po ‘yung nasa listahan ni Sen. Lacson, maaaring nasa listahan na rin ng Pangulo,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a media briefing with the Philippine press delegation during Marcos’ state visit to India.

The Palace welcomed Lacson’s exposé and urged others with similar information to come forward.

“’Yan po ay welcome dahil ’yan po rin ang hinihikayat ng ating Pangulo,” Castro said, emphasizing that such allegations must be backed with evidence and handled without premature judgment.

“Kung ito po ay maibubunyag ni Sen. Lacson at siya ay may mga pruweba po, welcome po yan sa Pangulo at sa administrasyon,” she added.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo51 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 23 1

PHIVOLCS reports theft of equipment at San Jose Observation Station in Tarlac

35 seconds ago
528362282 1176080584543561 6707074274375463166 n

DSWD welcomes South Korea’s rice donation to boost disaster response and peace efforts

14 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 22 1

Marcos hails India state visit as among his most productive

29 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 06 22 53 24 249

Marcos Endorses Historic SSS Pension Hike, Cites Economic Growth

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button