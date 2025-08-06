OVP says proposed P903-M budget for 2026 sufficient to sustain programs

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) asserted that its requested P903 million allocation will be enough to support its ongoing programs—provided there are no reductions.

In a press briefing Wednesday, OVP spokesperson Atty. Ruth Castelo said the proposed budget has already been fully allocated to specific programs, including disaster response and livelihood assistance.

“The P903 million budget of the Office of the Vice President is already allocated per program,” Castelo said.

She noted that the proposed budget for disaster response operations in 2026 has significantly increased—from P30.25 million to P56.62 million—due to inflation and additional personnel requirements for expanded projects.

Aside from disaster relief efforts, the OVP continues to implement its Mag-Negosyo Ta ‘Day initiative, a flagship livelihood program that provides support to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Castelo said the Mag-Negosyo program is expected to operate on the same budget level as the previous year. While the funding remains unchanged, the OVP maximizes its reach through in-kind donations from private partners.

However, Castelo clarified that the OVP does not accept monetary contributions, only goods or equipment directly intended for beneficiaries.

“Kaya sa Magnegosyo, unless diretso na nilang tutulungan yung negosyante na mag-provide ng mga—for example, a hair salon—mag-provide na ng blower or pangkulot ng buhok… depende. Pero the office will not receive cash donations,” she added.

Asked about the possibility of budget cuts during the bicameral conference committee, Castelo cautioned that any reduction could hinder the implementation of new programs, although existing initiatives would continue.

“For 2025, we cannot do anything. But we will proceed, we will still pursue the programs that we already have,” she said.

Despite scrutiny over its proposed budget, the OVP’s Disaster Operations Center (DOC) remains active in areas affected by calamities. From July 14 to August 5, the office conducted 18 relief operations across Quezon City, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Cebu, Negros Occidental, and Zambales—reaching 17,052 families or 82,481 individuals.

Most recently, on August 4 and 5, the OVP deployed aid to 1,870 individuals in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro. More operations are scheduled this week in Malvar, Calaca, Lian, and Laurel in Batangas, targeting at least 2,800 families.