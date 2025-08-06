Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos orders 60-day suspension of rice importation starting Sept. 1

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo27 seconds ago

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered a 60-day suspension of all rice importation beginning September 1, 2025, to protect local farmers during the peak of the harvest season.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Dave Gomez announced the directive following a meeting between the President and his Cabinet held on the sidelines of his five-day state visit in India.

“The President issued the directive after consulting with Cabinet members and upon the recommendation of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.,” Gomez said.

According to the PCO, the temporary suspension aims to stabilize the prices of locally produced palay and prevent farmers from being displaced by cheaper imported rice in the market.

“Right now, the decision is to suspend all rice importation for 60 days beginning Sept. 1. ‘Yan po ang utos ng ating mahal na Pangulo para matulungan ang ating mga magsasaka ng bigas,” Gomez said.

When asked about the possibility of raising tariffs on imported rice, Marcos said it is “not yet time” to revisit the issue.

