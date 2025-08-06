Malou Choa-Fagar Appointed as New General Manager of PTV

Veteran broadcast executive Malou Choa-Fagar has been appointed as the new general manager of People’s Television Network Inc. (PTV), the government-run television station. The announcement was made by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), marking a new chapter in the network’s leadership.

In an interview with PTV, Choa-Fagar shared her plans to modernize the station, improve its programming, and enhance revenue generation. She expressed interest in adding weekly entertainment content to attract advertisers and broaden the network’s appeal to viewers. Her approach aims to revitalize the channel while staying aligned with its public service mandate.

Choa-Fagar succeeds Oscar Orbos, former Executive Secretary and current chairman of the PTV board. With over four decades in the broadcast industry, Choa-Fagar is widely recognized for her leadership at Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE, Inc.), where she helped shape the long-running noontime show Eat Bulaga! and supported numerous television projects across genres.

After briefly stepping away from her executive role, Choa-Fagar returned to TAPE in 2024 as president and CEO during a time of corporate restructuring. Her experience and dedication were praised by TAPE Chairman Emeritus Romeo Jalosjos Sr. Having started as a production assistant, she rose through the ranks over a 41-year career, contributing significantly to the Philippine entertainment landscape.