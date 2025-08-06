Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Malou Choa-Fagar Appointed as New General Manager of PTV

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

Veteran broadcast executive Malou Choa-Fagar has been appointed as the new general manager of People’s Television Network Inc. (PTV), the government-run television station. The announcement was made by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), marking a new chapter in the network’s leadership.

In an interview with PTV, Choa-Fagar shared her plans to modernize the station, improve its programming, and enhance revenue generation. She expressed interest in adding weekly entertainment content to attract advertisers and broaden the network’s appeal to viewers. Her approach aims to revitalize the channel while staying aligned with its public service mandate.

Choa-Fagar succeeds Oscar Orbos, former Executive Secretary and current chairman of the PTV board. With over four decades in the broadcast industry, Choa-Fagar is widely recognized for her leadership at Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE, Inc.), where she helped shape the long-running noontime show Eat Bulaga! and supported numerous television projects across genres.

After briefly stepping away from her executive role, Choa-Fagar returned to TAPE in 2024 as president and CEO during a time of corporate restructuring. Her experience and dedication were praised by TAPE Chairman Emeritus Romeo Jalosjos Sr. Having started as a production assistant, she rose through the ranks over a 41-year career, contributing significantly to the Philippine entertainment landscape.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2025 08 06 22 53 24 249

Marcos Endorses Historic SSS Pension Hike, Cites Economic Growth

1 min ago
527600054 1288885649943455 421140962635593249 n

Senate Votes to Archive Impeachment Articles Against VP Sara Duterte

41 mins ago
525327203 1277321930707410 656320854662988204 n

Marcoleta Moves to Dismiss VP Sara Impeachment Complaint in Senate

5 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 20 1

Marcos orders 60-day suspension of rice importation starting Sept. 1

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button