Filipino tourist killed in Hong Kong taxi accident

A 35-year-old Filipino tourist died after being hit by a taxi in Tsuen Wan West, Hong Kong, the Philippine Consulate General confirmed on Wednesday.

An 11-second video released by local media showed the taxi crashing into the victim and pinning him against a column as he was exiting a hotel with his luggage.

Reports said the 80-year-old taxi driver lost control of the vehicle after feeling dizzy. He is currently in police custody.

The victim’s remains are at the Kwai Chung Public Mortuary.

The Philippine Consulate General said it is coordinating with local authorities to investigate the incident and is assisting the victim’s family, who are expected to arrive in Hong Kong to arrange the repatriation of the remains.

The Department of Foreign Affairs expressed its condolences and said it is closely monitoring the case.