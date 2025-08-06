DSWD welcomes South Korea’s rice donation to boost disaster response and peace efforts

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) welcomed the donation of over 2,000 metric tons of rice from the Republic of Korea, which will strengthen the agency’s disaster preparedness programs and support peace and development initiatives in Mindanao.

At the turnover ceremony held at the DSWD National Resources Operations Center in Pasay City, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting its importance in reinforcing emergency relief operations ahead of the typhoon season and other climate-related disasters.

Of the total rice donated, 1,632 metric tons will be used by the DSWD to stockpile emergency supplies for vulnerable communities nationwide. The remaining 384 metric tons will be delivered to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to aid ongoing peacebuilding and socio-economic programs.

South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa noted that the rice carries cultural and symbolic weight, especially in the Philippines where the staple food is closely tied to identity, survival, and social stability.

“We are not just speaking of bags of rice—we are talking about resilience, food security, and esprit de corps at a time when we are all learning to live in a new normal. A time when the world is grappling with how to make our cities and communities more resilient to natural disasters and other climate crises,” he said.

The DSWD’s flagship programs, including the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Walang Gutom, were also acknowledged by South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa as key initiatives that promote social stability and resilience.

The donation is part of South Korea’s broader humanitarian partnership with the Philippines, building on past rice donations through the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) and direct bilateral assistance facilitated with the World Food Programme (WFP).