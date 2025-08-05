Latest NewsNews

Winwyn Marquez joins Rizal Park flag ceremony as marine reservist, honors Filipino legacy

Actress, beauty queen, and marine reservist Winwyn Marquez proudly wore her uniform once again as she took part in a flag-raising ceremony at Rizal Park in Manila on Monday, August 5 — an event that marked the beginning of National History Month.

The event was organized by Salute to a Clean Flag, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting respect for the national flag and historical awareness among Filipinos. In a carousel post on Instagram, Winwyn shared moments from the ceremony, including a striking image of herself standing at attention beneath the towering Philippine flag.

“Proud to wear my uniform again as part of the Philippine Marine Reserve and stand for something meaningful,” she wrote. “Because our flag is more than a symbol…it’s a promise to serve, remember, and stand united.”

Winwyn joined fellow armed forces personnel, reservists, health workers, educators, and members of various sectors in the ceremony, which also paid tribute to the late Dr. Alfredo Bengzon. A Ramon Magsaysay Awardee and former Secretary of Health, Bengzon is remembered for his legacy of public service, including the establishment of the National Milk Code, the Generic Drug Law, and his pivotal role in peace dialogues with armed groups.

Marquez, who completed her marine reservist training under the Philippine Naval Reserve Command in 2020, graduated at the top of her class. Her commitment to service extends beyond the military — she has long advocated for education, women’s empowerment, and civic engagement.

While she continues to shine in the entertainment industry, most recently as a host on “Unang Hirit”, Winwyn is also celebrated for being the first Filipina to win the Reina Hispanoamericana title in 2017. Earlier this year, she placed second runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2025.

Her participation in Monday’s event not only reflected her pride in wearing the uniform, but also her continued dedication to honoring Filipino heritage, unity, and public service.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

