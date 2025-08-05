WillCa Tops Fan Poll for Most Wanted Love Team from PBB Collab Edition

Will Ashley and Bianca De Vera — dubbed “WillCa” by fans — have emerged as the most in-demand pairing from Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, according to a GMA Network poll.

The two garnered 55.6% of the total votes, placing them at the top of the fan-favorite love team list.

Following closely behind was the DusBi tandem of Dustin Yu and Bianca, with 41.6% of the votes. Other pairs trailed far behind, including:

AzRalph (AZ Martinez and Ralph De Leon) – 1.22%

BreKa (Brent Manalo and Mika Salamanca) – 1.17%

KiSh (Kira Balinger and Josh Ford) – 0.26%

Fans are now asking: When will the WillCa project finally happen?

The buzz continues to build ahead of the “Big ColLOVE Fan Con” happening Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Livestream tickets are also available for supporters who can’t attend in person.