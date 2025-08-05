Villar Seeks Senate Probe on Skyrocketing, Predatory Domestic Airfare Rates

Senator Mark Villar has filed a Senate resolution calling for an investigation into what he described as “predatory” and excessively high pricing of domestic airline tickets in the Philippines. The senator raised concerns following a spike in complaints from the public over the steep cost of air travel within the country.

Villar cited cases where ticket prices have risen dramatically in recent years. For example, a Manila to Siargao one-way ticket that cost P3,000 in 2017 is now priced at around P18,000. He also pointed to a recent instance where a two-person flight from Tacloban to Manila was charged at a shocking P77,720. He said such prices make domestic travel inaccessible for ordinary Filipinos, particularly those who travel for work or to reunite with their families.

The senator noted the disparity between local and international fares, with round-trip tickets to countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan ranging from P10,000 to P30,000—often cheaper than some domestic routes. Villar emphasized that these pricing issues affect not only mobility but also tourism, commerce, and social cohesion across the archipelago.

As the principal author of the Magna Carta of Commuters, Villar underscored that the inquiry is part of his advocacy for affordable, inclusive transportation. He has called for the Civil Aeronautics Board to be part of the investigation, urging the agency to review and potentially revise regulatory frameworks to ensure better pricing practices and consumer protection in the aviation sector.