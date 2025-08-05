UAE summer 2025 nears end; here’s when

After enduring months of intense heat and soaring temperatures, UAE residents may soon find relief as the summer season approaches its end.

Following one of the most intense summer stretches in recent memory, where temperatures in parts of the country soared beyond 50°C, the question on many minds has been: When will this summer finally end?

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, August marks the final month of summer in the UAE by meteorological classification.

In a recent tweet, Al Jarwan outlined key climate characteristics for August in the UAE, with average temperatures ranging from highs of 42°C to lows of 29°C. Relative humidity is also expected to peak at 82%, with lows around 28%.

Before temperatures begin to ease, Al Jarwan noted the rising of the star Al-Mirzam on July 29, which marks the final days of the most intense summer heat. This star’s appearance coincides with the end of the “Ember of the Heat” season, which is characterized by intense heat and drought. It also signals the start of a slow atmospheric change, paving the way for the arrival of cooler mornings later in August.

According to astronomical calculations, summer 2025 officially began on June 21 with the summer solstice, and will last for 93 days. The next season, autumn, is set to start on September 22, marking the gradual transition from the intense summer heat to cooler weather.

But perhaps the most anticipated marker of change is the Suhail star. Traditionally observed by Gulf communities, the appearance of Suhail in the pre-dawn sky around late August is seen as the symbolic end of the extreme heat period and beginning of the transition to the post-summer period.

Until then, residents are advised to continue observing heat safety guidelines: avoid sun exposure during peak hours, stay hydrated, and limit strenuous outdoor activity as August progresses.

The countdown to cooler days has officially begun.