Tulfo seeks Senate probe on illegal structures blocking waterways

Senator Erwin Tulfo has called for a Senate investigation into widespread flooding in the country, which he partly blamed on unauthorized structures obstructing waterways and natural drainage systems.

In a privilege speech on Monday, Tulfo raised concerns over what he described as a growing issue in Palawan, particularly in Puerto Princesa City, which was recently hit by severe flooding due to typhoons and the southwest monsoon. The floods displaced more than 6,000 individuals.

Tulfo said he received reports and witnessed firsthand how rivers, creeks, and canals in the area have been diverted, covered, or buried beneath roads and commercial properties, leading to urban flooding and siltation of coastal and marine ecosystems.

He said such activities violate environmental laws and endanger the safety of communities downstream. Despite legal prohibitions, Tulfo noted that illegal structures continue to exist and are even being permitted in critical areas.

“This is not only a blatant violation of the environmental laws, [but] it is also an affront to environmental integrity and a ticking time bomb for the safety and welfare of communities downstream,” he pointed out.

He urged the Senate to conduct an inquiry to strengthen environmental laws and enforcement mechanisms. He also asked the chamber to direct concerned agencies to submit a comprehensive report on unauthorized structures along waterways and identify those responsible for their construction and approval.