Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Tulfo seeks Senate probe on illegal structures blocking waterways

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo39 mins ago

Senator Erwin Tulfo has called for a Senate investigation into widespread flooding in the country, which he partly blamed on unauthorized structures obstructing waterways and natural drainage systems.

In a privilege speech on Monday, Tulfo raised concerns over what he described as a growing issue in Palawan, particularly in Puerto Princesa City, which was recently hit by severe flooding due to typhoons and the southwest monsoon. The floods displaced more than 6,000 individuals.

Tulfo said he received reports and witnessed firsthand how rivers, creeks, and canals in the area have been diverted, covered, or buried beneath roads and commercial properties, leading to urban flooding and siltation of coastal and marine ecosystems.

He said such activities violate environmental laws and endanger the safety of communities downstream. Despite legal prohibitions, Tulfo noted that illegal structures continue to exist and are even being permitted in critical areas.

“This is not only a blatant violation of the environmental laws, [but] it is also an affront to environmental integrity and a ticking time bomb for the safety and welfare of communities downstream,” he pointed out.

He urged the Senate to conduct an inquiry to strengthen environmental laws and enforcement mechanisms. He also asked the chamber to direct concerned agencies to submit a comprehensive report on unauthorized structures along waterways and identify those responsible for their construction and approval.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo39 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

View on high rise condo buildings in Makati by the River Pasig. File photo

Inflation Drops to 0.9% in July, Lowest in Nearly 5 Years

22 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 13

Bretman Rock confirms breakup with Justice Fester after over a year together

7 mins ago
viber image 2025 08 05 15 01 52 133

New BJMP Leadership Brings Fresh Momentum to Jail Reform Efforts

18 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 11

Bill filed in House to require annual SALN disclosure of top officials

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button