Tulfo Claims at Least 10 Lawmakers Linked to Government Projects as Contractors

Senator Erwin Tulfo revealed that at least ten congressmen in the current 20th Congress are reportedly acting as contractors for government-funded projects. He shared this information during a media interview on Tuesday, citing recent reports that some lawmakers may have business interests in public infrastructure initiatives.

While he did not provide specific names, Tulfo estimated that around ten or more House members are involved. When asked about the Senate, the first-term senator said he has no knowledge of similar activities among his colleagues, as he is still new to the upper chamber and has yet to observe the same.

The senator’s remarks came in the wake of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address, where the President condemned corruption related to flood control projects. Marcos called out officials involved in anomalous dealings, blaming them for the misuse of public funds and the worsening flooding situation in many areas.

In response to these concerns, Senate President Francis Escudero filed a bill aimed at barring lawmakers and government officials, including their relatives up to the fourth civil degree, from supplying goods or services to the government. Escudero is urging the inclusion of the proposed measure in the priority agenda of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council.