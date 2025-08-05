Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Trump to Establish White House Olympics Task Force for 2028 LA Games

Staff Report48 mins ago

United States President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Tuesday to create a White House task force focused on preparing for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. According to a senior administration official, the task force will be responsible for handling issues related to security, logistics, and coordination across various levels of government.

The task force will include members from Trump’s cabinet as well as multiple federal agencies. Its main duties will involve coordinating efforts between federal, state, and local authorities, particularly in areas such as transportation and infrastructure. It will also work to streamline visa and credentialing processes for international athletes, coaches, officials, and media personnel coming to the United States for the event.

Trump, whose second presidential term is set to coincide with the global sporting event, views the Olympics as a key milestone of his presidency. The former president, who played a role in securing the U.S. bid for the 2028 Games during his first term, considers the opportunity to oversee the Olympics a personal and national achievement.

Organizers of the LA28 Games recently revealed the initial Olympic competition schedule, as excitement builds for the city’s third time hosting the event—following the 1932 and 1984 editions. Casey Wasserman, chair and president of LA28, praised the creation of the federal task force, calling it a major step in ensuring the Games are the most successful in history.

