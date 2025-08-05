Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Supreme Court Orders Immediate Enforcement of Ruling Dismissing Duterte Impeachment

Staff Report17 mins ago

The Supreme Court has reiterated that its decision dismissing the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte is immediately executory, despite growing calls from various groups asking for the ruling to be reversed. In a statement, the high court emphasized the finality and enforceability of its unanimous July 25 ruling.

The court clarified that its decision to junk the fourth impeachment complaint against the Vice President and her co-petitioner, Atty. Israelito Torreon, was based on violations of the one-year ban on multiple impeachment attempts and the lack of adherence to due process. The SC further noted that both Duterte and Torreon were directed to submit their comments within ten non-extendible days.

Despite the final nature of the ruling, the Supreme Court officially acknowledged receiving a motion for reconsideration (MR) filed by the House of Representatives, as well as another MR submitted by Akbayan Rep. Percival Cendaña and several individuals whose motion for intervention is still under review.

In addition, the high court ordered Presidential Adviser Larry Gadon, Congressman Cendaña, and political analyst Richard Heydarian to respond within ten days to indirect contempt petitions filed against them. These petitions stemmed from their public criticisms of the Supreme Court’s decision dismissing the impeachment case against the Vice President.

