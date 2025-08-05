PH, India to Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Ties

The Philippines and India are set to formally elevate their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, signaling a new chapter in cooperation between the two democracies.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., currently on a state visit to India, made the announcement during a meeting with the Filipino community in New Delhi on Monday, August 4, ahead of his scheduled talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

“This relationship is going to receive a major upgrade,” Marcos said, adding that the new partnership will cover areas such as defense, trade, health, tourism, and science and technology.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries date back to 1949, with ties deepening in recent years due to shared strategic interests, including maritime security and regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the South China Sea.

New agreements in law, culture, and technology are expected to be signed during the visit.

India, under its “Act East” policy, has been expanding engagement in Southeast Asia, viewing the Philippines as a key partner.

Marcos also acknowledged the contributions of overseas Filipinos in India and reassured them that their welfare remains a top priority for his administration.