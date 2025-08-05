PH eyes more direct flights to India to boost tourism — Marcos

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday said the Philippines is seeking to establish more direct flights to and from India, as part of efforts to strengthen tourism and connectivity between the two countries.

Speaking during a meet and greet with the Filipino community in New Delhi, Marcos said the launch of the visa-free entry scheme for Indian tourists in June will soon be followed by the resumption of direct flights between Manila and New Delhi, led by Air India.

“We launched the visa-free scheme for Indian tourists last June. This will be complemented soon by the recovery of direct flights led by Air India,” Marcos said.

“We are determined to expand this to other carriers and to link other cities between the Philippines and India,” he added.

Marcos is in India for a five-day official visit upon the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Air India earlier announced it will launch direct flights between New Delhi and Manila beginning October 1, 2025.

Under the visa-free arrangement, Indian nationals can stay in the Philippines for up to 14 days, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The Department of Tourism said Indian tourist arrivals in the Philippines rose by 12% in 2024, reaching nearly 80,000 visitors. The new travel initiatives are seen to further boost these numbers.