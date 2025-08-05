Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Paoay Lake declared protected area under new law signed by Marcos

Leana Bernardo

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act No. 12230, declaring Paoay Lake in Ilocos Norte a protected area under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS).

Republic Act No. 12230, signed on August 4, designates the Paoay Lake Protected Landscape (PLPL) under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS), ensuring long-term conservation and management of the lake’s rich biodiversity and cultural importance.

A Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) will be created to oversee the implementation of the law. The board will be composed of representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), the provincial governor, local legislators, the congressional district representative, and the mayor of Paoay.

The PAMB will be responsible for approving policies, programs, and management plans for the PLPL, allocating funds, and setting appropriate fees and charges.

The day-to-day administration and protection of the area will be handled by the Protected Area Management Office (PAMO).

To support operations, the law also creates the Paoay Lake Protected Landscape Integrated Protected Area Fund (PLPL-IPAF). Revenues may come from regulated use of resources, lease of multiple-use zones, business contributions, collected fees, and grants or donations from both local and international sources.

