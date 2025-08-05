Joshua Garcia Emotionally Affected After Watching Maris Racal’s Film ‘Sunshine’

Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia showed a strong emotional response after attending a private screening of Sunshine, the highly praised drama film featuring Maris Racal.

Garcia posted a video on Instagram capturing his arrival with Racal at the screening venue, where the two were seen sharing a light-hearted exchange before the movie began. The video then cuts to a moment after the screening, with Garcia appearing contemplative and visibly moved by what he had just seen.

In his caption, Garcia simply wrote, “Gets ko na,” suggesting that the film’s message deeply resonated with him — a sentiment echoed by many viewers.

Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, Sunshine tells the story of a young gymnast who discovers she’s pregnant while training for a crucial international competition. As she faces a life-altering decision, she encounters a mysterious girl — portrayed by child actress Annika Co — right when she’s contemplating buying illegal abortion medication.

The film also stars Jennica Garcia, Elijah Canlas, and Xyriel Manabat, and has received acclaim for its raw and heartfelt storytelling as well as its standout performances.

Sunshine has garnered international recognition, winning the prestigious Crystal Bear for Best Film at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. It also secured two major awards at the Austin Asian American Film Festival, and has been honored by the Toronto and Palm Springs International Film Festivals.