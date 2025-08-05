Latest NewsNews

Jak Roberto Supports Barbie Forteza and Jameson Blake’s Growing Closeness

Jak Roberto expressed his full support for the budding closeness between his ex-girlfriend Barbie Forteza and actor Jameson Blake. In a report aired on 24 Oras, Jak revealed that he and Jameson became friends after working together on It’s Showtime, and have since had personal conversations—including talks about Barbie.

When asked about Barbie and Jameson’s recent sweet moments in public, Jak commented that the two look good together and even added, “It’s about time.” He shared that he had advised Jameson to take care of Barbie, describing her as a kind person who deserves to be treated well.

Barbie and Jameson have been spotted together frequently in recent months, most notably when they were seen holding hands at the GMA Gala 2025. Despite the growing speculation, Barbie earlier clarified in July that she and Jameson are just friends. On his part, Jameson declined to label their relationship but admitted that they enjoy each other’s company and share common interests.

Barbie announced her breakup with Jak in January after a seven-year relationship. While the breakup was met with surprise from fans, Jak’s reaction to Barbie’s current situation reflects maturity and respect, leaving many admirers praising his support for her happiness.

