Inflation Drops to 0.9% in July, Lowest in Nearly 5 Years

The country’s inflation rate fell to 0.9 percent in July 2025, the lowest level since October 2019, as electricity costs eased and rice prices declined further, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported Tuesday.

This marks a drop from 1.4 percent in June and a significant slowdown from 4.4 percent in July 2024.

The PSA said reduced electricity charges were the biggest factor behind the lower inflation, particularly in the “housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels” category, which posted a 2.1 percent inflation rate—down from 3.2 percent in June. This category alone accounted for nearly half of the overall inflation rate.

Rice prices continued their deflationary trend, with a sharper annual decline of 15.9 percent in July compared to 14.3 percent the month prior.

PSA chief Dennis Mapa said further rice price drops could continue into August, although a proposed tariff hike on imported rice may alter the trend depending on the timing and size of the adjustment.

