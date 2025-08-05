House files motion to reverse SC ruling on Sara Duterte impeachment

The House of Representatives has formally asked the Supreme Court (SC) to reconsider its decision declaring the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte unconstitutional.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez confirmed that the motion for reconsideration was filed through the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), emphasizing that the move was not meant to challenge the Court’s authority but to uphold constitutional processes.

“With utmost respect for the Constitution, in defense of institutional balance, and in the name of the Filipino people whom we are sworn to represent, the House of Representatives today filed a Motion for Reconsideration before the Supreme Court of the Philippines,” Romualdez said in a video message.

“This is not an act of defiance or disrespect. It is an exercise in constitutional stewardship—an affirmation that every branch must act with fidelity to the Charter that gives us all our power,” he added.

Romualdez maintained that the Constitution grants the House the exclusive power to initiate all impeachment proceedings, a power he said the Supreme Court disregarded in its ruling on G.R. No. 278353.

“Let us be clear: The Constitution says: ‘The House of Representatives shall have the exclusive power to initiate all cases of impeachment.’ That power is not shared. Not subject to pre-approval. And not conditional,” he said.

He cited the SC’s own precedent in Francisco v. House of Representatives, saying the decision affirmed that only one impeachment may be initiated against the same official within a year, and that initiation begins with either a one-third endorsement or referral to the House Committee on Justice.

On July 25, Supreme Court spokesperson Camille Ting announced the High Court’s decision voiding the articles of impeachment sent to the Senate, citing a violation of the 1987 Constitution’s one-year bar rule.

The articles stemmed from the fourth impeachment complaint against Duterte, which was endorsed and signed by 215 House members on February 5, 2025. The complaint accused Duterte of misuse of confidential funds, threats against government officials, and possible constitutional violations.

The complaint was immediately transmitted to the Senate, fulfilling the constitutional requirement that mandates a Senate trial once a complaint gains support from at least one-third of House members.

Earlier, two petitions were filed before the Supreme Court seeking to stop the impeachment proceedings, including one from a group of Mindanao-based lawyers who argued that the House failed to act on earlier complaints within the required 10 session days.

The House, however, maintained that it met the constitutional deadline and clarified that “session days” should not be confused with “calendar days” or “working days.”