Hontiveros Flags GSIS for P1 Billion Investment in Online Gambling Platform

Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed on Tuesday that the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) allegedly invested P1 billion of its members’ funds into an online gambling company, raising serious concerns about the agency’s investment decisions. She made the statement during her privilege speech at the Senate, questioning why public workers’ retirement savings were placed in such a risky venture.

According to Hontiveros, the GSIS under the leadership of its now-suspended president Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso, purchased shares in DigiPlus, an online gambling firm. At the time of purchase, shares were trading at a high of P65.30. Since then, the stock price has significantly declined to just P13.68, signaling major losses.

The senator questioned the judgment behind the investment, pointing out that government employees are prohibited from gambling in casinos, yet their contributions were allegedly used to fund a gambling business. She criticized the GSIS for what she called a reckless use of public money, saying the agency “went all-in” on a high-risk sector.

Hontiveros warned that this may not be an isolated case, suggesting a troubling pattern of questionable investment choices under the current GSIS management. She also raised concerns that existing safeguards meant to protect GSIS funds may have been ignored or bypassed, placing the hard-earned money of government workers at risk.