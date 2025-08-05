Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hontiveros Flags GSIS for P1 Billion Investment in Online Gambling Platform

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

Senator Risa Hontiveros revealed on Tuesday that the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) allegedly invested P1 billion of its members’ funds into an online gambling company, raising serious concerns about the agency’s investment decisions. She made the statement during her privilege speech at the Senate, questioning why public workers’ retirement savings were placed in such a risky venture.

According to Hontiveros, the GSIS under the leadership of its now-suspended president Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso, purchased shares in DigiPlus, an online gambling firm. At the time of purchase, shares were trading at a high of P65.30. Since then, the stock price has significantly declined to just P13.68, signaling major losses.

The senator questioned the judgment behind the investment, pointing out that government employees are prohibited from gambling in casinos, yet their contributions were allegedly used to fund a gambling business. She criticized the GSIS for what she called a reckless use of public money, saying the agency “went all-in” on a high-risk sector.

Hontiveros warned that this may not be an isolated case, suggesting a troubling pattern of questionable investment choices under the current GSIS management. She also raised concerns that existing safeguards meant to protect GSIS funds may have been ignored or bypassed, placing the hard-earned money of government workers at risk.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

516056285 24799372906332589 4917467804136885567 n

Jak Roberto Supports Barbie Forteza and Jameson Blake’s Growing Closeness

2 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 16 1

Paoay Lake declared protected area under new law signed by Marcos

16 seconds ago
500557243 1265829748240576 4982886414848072573 n

Villar Seeks Senate Probe on Skyrocketing, Predatory Domestic Airfare Rates

9 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 15 1

NSC condemns China’s rocket launch over Palawan

16 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button