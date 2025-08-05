Filipino arrested in California for alleged financial support to ISIS

A 28-year-old Filipino permanent resident in the United States has been arrested in California for allegedly sending funds to individuals affiliated with the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), U.S. authorities said.

Identified as Mark Lorenzo Villanueva, the suspect is facing charges of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, a federal offense that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Villanueva sent 12 money transfers totaling $1,615 over five months to two intermediaries, who then accessed the funds overseas.

Investigators said Villanueva communicated with individuals claiming to be ISIS fighters through social media, expressing his willingness to support them financially and declaring a desire to join them. In one message, he wrote:

“It’s an honor to fight and die for our faith. It’s the best way to go to heaven.”

He also asked if the money he was sending would be enough to cover equipment and weapons, and discussed sending funds via intermediaries.

A search of his home reportedly led to the recovery of a suspected explosive device in his bedroom.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli emphasized that providing support to terrorist groups remains a serious threat to national security. The FBI said it would continue pursuing individuals offering aid or allegiance to terror organizations.

ISIS, designated as a terrorist group by the U.S., has been linked to attacks in various countries including Afghanistan, France, and the U.K.

As of writing, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has not issued a statement on the case.