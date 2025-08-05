Escudero files bill penalizing misuse of AI to replicate physical identity

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has filed Senate Bill No. 782, also known as the Physical Identity Protection Act, which seeks to penalize the unauthorized use of a person’s physical attributes through artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the proposed measure, anyone who creates, generates, reproduces, simulates, distributes, or publishes content using another person’s likeness without consent—regardless of platform—will face criminal liability.

Escudero said the bill aims to address the risks posed by generative AI technologies, which, despite their potential in various fields, can be exploited to harm individuals or erode public trust.

Penalties include imprisonment of one to two years or a fine of up to ₱200,000, or both, for unauthorized use of a person’s image.

If the act is committed for profit, the penalty increases to two to four years imprisonment or a fine ranging from ₱200,000 to ₱400,000.

For content used to facilitate a crime or fraud, the penalty will be four to six years imprisonment or a fine of ₱400,000 to ₱600,000.

If done both for profit and to commit a crime or fraud, the offender may face up to 12 years in prison or a fine of ₱600,000 to ₱1 million.

Public officials found guilty will also face absolute perpetual disqualification from holding public office, on top of the maximum penalties.

Escudero emphasized that the bill promotes accountability in AI use while safeguarding legitimate activities such as journalism, academic research, and documentary work.