Dela Rosa Sees No Need for Senate Debate on Supreme Court’s Sara Duterte Ruling

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expressed his belief that there is no longer a need for the Senate to debate the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the impeachment case filed against Vice President Sara Duterte. The Senate is scheduled to vote on the High Court’s ruling, but Dela Rosa said the matter has already been resolved by the judiciary.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous ruling, declared the impeachment case against the Vice President unconstitutional. The decision was based on the violation of the one-year ban on filing successive impeachment complaints. According to the Constitution, no impeachment proceeding shall be initiated against the same official more than once within a year.

Although Dela Rosa is not a lawyer, he emphasized that he recognizes the Supreme Court’s authority as the final interpreter of legal and constitutional issues. He said that while the three branches of government are equal, it is only the judiciary that is empowered to make final decisions on such matters. He added that no one is above the Supreme Court except God.

Despite his personal stance, Dela Rosa said he will respect Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero’s call to allow debate on the floor. Escudero earlier asked senators to listen to arguments from both sides before making a final vote on whether to abide by the High Court’s ruling. Dela Rosa, however, maintained that for him, the issue has already been settled by the country’s highest court.