Brent and Ahtisa Manalo Turn Heads at GMA Gala 2025

It was a winning encounter as Brent Manalo and Miss Universe Philippines 2025 Ahtisa Manalo crossed paths at the GMA Gala 2025 on Saturday.

Both dressed to impress, the two posed for photos and shared light moments at the high-profile event. Ahtisa took to Facebook to share snaps of their meet-up, captioning it:

“Manalos X MUPH2025 X PBB Collab Big Winner.”

In a playful comment, Ahtisa added:

“Waiting for our tito Jose Manalo.”

Ahtisa was crowned Miss Universe Philippines earlier this year in May, while Brent rose to fame through Pinoy Big Brother. Though unrelated, the pair’s shared surname and success made for a fun and photogenic reunion on the red carpet.

