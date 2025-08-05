Bill filed in House to require annual SALN disclosure of top officials

Lawmakers from the Liberal Party and the ML party-list have filed a bill seeking to require the annual public disclosure of the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) of the President, Vice President, and other high-ranking government officials.

House Bill No. 2897, also known as the proposed “People’s Freedom of Information Act of 2025,” was filed Monday at the House of Representatives.

Under the measure, SALNs of Cabinet members, senators, House lawmakers, justices of the Supreme Court, commissioners of constitutional bodies, and generals of the Armed Forces of the Philippines must be published yearly on the official websites of their respective offices.

The bill also mandates all branches of government to publish and update monthly a register of “public interest transactions” on their websites. These include itemized collections and disbursements, summaries of income and expenditures, procurement plans and contracts, agreements involving public-private partnerships, and public funding extended to private entities.

All Filipino citizens would be granted the right to request and access any record held by government agencies. The proposed law obligates public officials and agencies to disclose information on official acts, transactions, decisions, and research data used in policy-making.

“We would want to push for more transparency and accountability sa gobyerno natin, lalo na na maraming mga usapin tungkol sa korapsyon at laganap ‘yung ating mga disinformation,” ML party-list Representative Leila de Lima said.