8 Filipinos Rescued, 20 Chinese Nabbed in Pampanga Scam Hub Raids

Authorities rescued eight Filipinos and arrested 20 Chinese nationals during separate anti-scam operations in Clark Freeport Zone, Angeles City, Pampanga.

In the first operation, 17 Chinese nationals were apprehended in a two-villa compound suspected of operating an online love scam. Confiscated items — including laptops and mobile phones — are undergoing digital forensic examination to uncover the scope of the illegal activities.

The rescued Filipinos said they worked over eight hours daily and were still being oriented about the scheme. One woman said they had just arrived and were told only to “wait for someone.”

In a second raid nearby, three more Chinese nationals were arrested in another suspected scam hub. All suspects were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

Authorities are now probing whether the two operations are connected.

Clark Development Corporation’s VP for security, Ret. Maj. Gen. Lina Sarmiento, emphasized that POGO-related operations have been banned in Clark since 2023. She added that the raids are part of efforts to “clean up” the zone.

The operations were led by the Bureau of Immigration, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Clark Development Corporation.